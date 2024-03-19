Left Menu

Trump loses bid to block Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels testimony at hush money trial

(Adds background) NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Monday lost a bid to block testimony from Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels at his upcoming trial on charges stemming from hush money his former lawyer and fixer paid the porn star before the 2016 election. A trial had initially been scheduled for March 25, but last week was delayed by at least a month due to a last-minute dispute over evidence disclosure.

Donald Trump on Monday lost a bid to block testimony from Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels at his upcoming trial on charges stemming from hush money his former lawyer and fixer paid the porn star before the 2016 election. Trump last month asked Justice Juan Merchan to block their testimony, arguing Cohen had a history of lying and would likely lie again, and that Daniels - whose real name is Stephanie Clifford - would seek to use the trial to monetize her story.

The Republican presidential candidate has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his reimbursement of Cohen for the payment to Daniels for her silence about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006. Trump denies an encounter. A trial had initially been scheduled for March 25, but last week was delayed by at least a month due to a last-minute dispute over evidence disclosure.

