Armaan Malik collaborates with A R Rahman for 'Goat Life' track 'Khatti Si Woh Imli'

Singer Armaan Malik has collaborated with music composer A R Rahman for a soulful track for survival drama movie The Goat Life.The track, titled Khatti Si Woh Imli, is part of the Hindi version of the Malayalam movie, which is set to be released in theatres on March 28.Penned by Prasoon Joshi and arranged and composed by Rahman, the song also features the voices of Chinmayi Sripada and Rakshita Suresh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 19:05 IST
Singer Armaan Malik has collaborated with music composer A R Rahman for a soulful track for survival drama movie ''The Goat Life''.

The track, titled ''Khatti Si Woh Imli'', is part of the Hindi version of the Malayalam movie, which is set to be released in theatres on March 28.

Penned by Prasoon Joshi and arranged and composed by Rahman, the song also features the voices of Chinmayi Sripada and Rakshita Suresh. ''It's truly an honour to lend my voice to A R Rahman Sir's compositions. Every note, no matter how small, feels like a privilege. I feel incredibly fortunate to have sung for his latest masterpiece 'Khatti Si Woh Imli' featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran for 'The Goat Life','' Malik said.

''Chinmayi and Rakshita, the female singers, have done an exceptional job too and I'm glad I could complement their verses with my lines,'' he added.

Written and directed by Blessy, ''The Goat Life'' is based on the 2008 bestselling novel ''Aadujeevitham'' by Benyamin.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in the secluded farm of Saudi Arabia.

Produced by Visual Romance, ''The Goat Life'' also features Amala Paul, K.R. Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles. Academy Award winners Rahman and Resul Pookutty have given music and sound design, respectively.

