Box office day 1: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' passes with flying colours

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' opened to positive reviews on Friday and it has done a decent job at box office collection as well.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 19:22 IST
Poster of Madgaon Express (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' opened to positive reviews on Friday and it has done a decent job at box office collection as well. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Madgaon Express' raked in Rs 1.63 crore on the opening day.

"#MadgaonExpress exceeds expectations... Gathers momentum on Day 1 thanks to #Buy1Get1 ticket offer... The post-noon shows, gradually, witness better occupancy thanks to patronage of its target audience: Youth... Fri Rs 1.63 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The #Buy1Get1 offer is extended to Day 2 [Sat], hence an upward trend is certainly on the cards," Taran Adarsh wrote on X. Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary feature in the lead roles.

In an interview with ANI, Kunal shared his experience of shooting the film in Goa. The actor-turned-director said, "I love Goa, I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates. Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years"

In August 2022, Kunal announced his directorial debut via Instagram post. "Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," his post read.

'Madgaon Express' is the story of three childhood friends who embark on a beach escapade to Goa, but their trip goes completely off track. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

