Family of three ends life over land ownership issues in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 23-03-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 21:26 IST
A family of three ended their lives by consuming poison on Saturday at a village in Kadapa district over land ownership issues, police said.

P Subba Rao (46), his wife and minor daughter consumed poison and police believe they died between midnight and 3 am at their house in Kotha Madhavaram village on Saturday.

''All three of them took the same substance. Later, Rao strangled his wife and daughter to make sure that they died and later threw himself under a train,'' Kadapa sub-divisional police officer M D Sharif told PTI.

Rao had alleged that the revenue records of 3.1 acres of land which purportedly belonged to him was altered into the ownership of some other persons.

However, Sharif noted that when this claim was verified with the Kadapa revenue divisional officer (RDO), it was established that the parcel of land did not belong to Rao but to the government.

Police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

According to police, a debt-ridden Rao, who used to weave sarees, had also dabbled into real estate business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

