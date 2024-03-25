Jack Black ready for ‘School of Rock’ sequel

Actor and comedian Jack Black says he is up for a sequel to "School of Rock" but there's a condition: original film's writer Mike White needs to come on board.

Directed by Richard Linklater, the 2003 comedy-drama revolves around Dewey Finn (Black), an amateur rock enthusiast who poses as a substitute teacher at an elite school.

When asked about a potential ''School of Rock 2'', Black said he was ''ready''.

"I wish there'd be a 'School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo','' the 54-year-old actor told the news outlet JOE, referencing the 1984 sequel to the dance musical "Breakin'." Black said it would be great if White could write the follow-up film but he was busy working on the hit HBO dark comedy series ''The White Lotus''.

"You know Mike White wrote the first one and he's a genius. And we'd have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he's real busy right now with 'White Lotus,' the best show on TV," he added.

After its critical and commercial success, "School of Rock" was adapted into a hit Broadway musical, but a movie sequel is yet to be greenlit.

The film also starred White, Sarah Silverman, Joan Cusack, Stephanie Finochio, Kevin Clark, Miranda Cosgrove and Rivkah Reyes.

