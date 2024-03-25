Left Menu

Jack Black ready for ‘School of Rock’ sequel

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-03-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 13:46 IST
Jack Black ready for ‘School of Rock’ sequel
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor and comedian Jack Black says he is up for a sequel to "School of Rock" but there's a condition: original film's writer Mike White needs to come on board.

Directed by Richard Linklater, the 2003 comedy-drama revolves around Dewey Finn (Black), an amateur rock enthusiast who poses as a substitute teacher at an elite school.

When asked about a potential ''School of Rock 2'', Black said he was ''ready''.

"I wish there'd be a 'School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo','' the 54-year-old actor told the news outlet JOE, referencing the 1984 sequel to the dance musical "Breakin'." Black said it would be great if White could write the follow-up film but he was busy working on the hit HBO dark comedy series ''The White Lotus''.

"You know Mike White wrote the first one and he's a genius. And we'd have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he's real busy right now with 'White Lotus,' the best show on TV," he added.

After its critical and commercial success, "School of Rock" was adapted into a hit Broadway musical, but a movie sequel is yet to be greenlit.

The film also starred White, Sarah Silverman, Joan Cusack, Stephanie Finochio, Kevin Clark, Miranda Cosgrove and Rivkah Reyes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024