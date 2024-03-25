Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after posting $1.1 mln bail

Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was released from a Barcelona jail on Monday, according to a Reuters witness, after posting a 1 million euro ($1.09 million) bail. On Wednesday, a local court ruled that Alves could be conditionally freed on bail while he appeals his rape conviction. He has served about a quarter of his four-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Alves must also relinquish both his Brazilian and Spanish passports so he cannot leave Spain, and appear before the court on a weekly basis or whenever summoned. The court imposed a restraining order barring him from coming within 1,000 metres (3,300 feet) of the victim. ($1 = 0.9161 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)