Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after posting $1.1 mln bail
Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was released from a Barcelona jail on Monday, according to a Reuters witness, after posting a 1 million euro ($1.09 million) bail. On Wednesday, a local court ruled that Alves could be conditionally freed on bail while he appeals his rape conviction.
Alves must also relinquish both his Brazilian and Spanish passports so he cannot leave Spain, and appear before the court on a weekly basis or whenever summoned. The court imposed a restraining order barring him from coming within 1,000 metres (3,300 feet) of the victim. ($1 = 0.9161 euros)
