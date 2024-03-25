Left Menu

Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after posting $1.1 mln bail

Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was released from a Barcelona jail on Monday, according to a Reuters witness, after posting a 1 million euro ($1.09 million) bail. On Wednesday, a local court ruled that Alves could be conditionally freed on bail while he appeals his rape conviction.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:58 IST
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after posting $1.1 mln bail
  • Country:
  • Spain

Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was released from a Barcelona jail on Monday, according to a Reuters witness, after posting a 1 million euro ($1.09 million) bail. On Wednesday, a local court ruled that Alves could be conditionally freed on bail while he appeals his rape conviction. He has served about a quarter of his four-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Alves must also relinquish both his Brazilian and Spanish passports so he cannot leave Spain, and appear before the court on a weekly basis or whenever summoned. The court imposed a restraining order barring him from coming within 1,000 metres (3,300 feet) of the victim. ($1 = 0.9161 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024