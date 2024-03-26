Left Menu

Zendaya-starrer 'Euphoria' Season 3 delayed again

Shooting for the third season of Zendaya-starrer 'Euphoria' has been delayed once again.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 09:03 IST
Actor Zendaya (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Shooting for the third season of Zendaya-starrer 'Euphoria' has been delayed once again. As per Deadline, Sam Levinson is still working on scripts and the cast has been told to take other acting jobs in the interim.

In a statement to the outlet, HBO said, "HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities." Reportedly there had been no firm production start date for Season 3 but filming was expected to begin within the next couple of months.

In November 2023, HBO confirmed that the show's third season was expected to premiere in 2025, meaning there would be at least a three-year gap between seasons since Season 2 debuted in January 2022. 'Euphoria' boasts several movie stars, Zendaya, Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and recurring player Colman Domingo who just received an Oscar nomination, with Storm Reid winning an Emmy earlier this year for The Last Of Us. Zendaya has won two Emmys for her portrayal of Rue in the series.

Between Seasons 2 and 3, the Euphoria family lost star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen. The series is set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, who seek hope while balancing the strains of love, loss, and addiction. It is based on an Israeli show of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

