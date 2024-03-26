Left Menu

Ram Lalla plays Holi with devotees on Rangotsav: Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Petals were also showered on devotees who gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of the Lord.A grand Holi celebration was held at the Ram temple on Monday also with people offering gulaal to the idol.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 26-03-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 23:58 IST
Ram Lalla plays Holi with devotees on Rangotsav: Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
The principal deity of the Ram temple here played Holi with the devotees on Tuesday while holding a 'pichkari', the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

In a post on X, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said, ''On Rangotsav today, Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar is playing Holi with his devotees. Prabhu is also holding a 'pichkari' today.'' In a video posted on X, priests can be seen showering floral petals on Ram Lalla, as He held a 'pichkari' (water gun). Petals were also showered on devotees who gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of the Lord.

A grand Holi celebration was held at the Ram temple on Monday also with people offering gulaal to the idol. In the court of the Ram temple, the priests showered flowers on the idol and played Holi with the deity on Monday.

The temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday told PTI, ''Ram Lalla is celebrating his first Holi after his consecration in the temple. His charming idol was decorated with flowers, and gulaal was applied on the forehead. On this occasion, the idol of Ram Lalla wore a pink dress.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

