Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse welcome first child together

Actor Robert Pattinson and his partner Suki Waterhouse have been blessed with a baby.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 12:01 IST
Couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Robert Pattinson and his partner Suki Waterhouse have been blessed with a baby. While Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse haven't confirmed the news yet, photos of them have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the snaps posted by the local media, the Batman star can be seen pushing a stroller, People reported. While Pattinson was clicked in a sweatshirt and puffy jacket with both hands on the stroller and new mom Waterhouse wore a black trench coat, baseball cap and sunglasses.

According to unverified reports, the couple welcomed home a baby girl. Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in November, when the "Good Looking" singer debuted her baby bump on stage Corona Capital Music Festival.

In a fan-captured video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Waterhouse -- dressed in a glittery pink minidress, a feathery coat, fringe-trimmed boots and glittery tights -- said, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on." The two have been in a relationship for more than five years. In December, a source told People that Pattinson and Waterhouse were engaged.

"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them," the source shared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

