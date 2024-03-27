Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the death of Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-03-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 13:39 IST
Adityanath condoles death of Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the death of Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda. Swami Smaranananda died on Tuesday night due to age-related ailments. He was 95.

''The passing of the esteemed president of Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Smaranand, deeply saddens us and marks an 'irreparable loss' to the spiritual world,'' Adityanath said on X.

The chief minister offered his tribute and extended his deepest condolences to Swami Smaranananda’s followers and family of the departed.

''May the departed saint find eternal peace at the divine abode, and may the Ramakrishna family find the strength to endure this significant loss,” he wrote on X.

Swami Smaranananda, who was the 16th president of Ramakrishna Mission founded by Swami Vivekananda, was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan in Kolkata on January 29 th due to an infection, which subsequently led to respiratory complications.

His condition worsened, requiring ventilator support from March 3 onwards, and he passed away last night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

