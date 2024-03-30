Left Menu

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dead

Popular Tamil film actor Daniel Balaji, known for his stellar performance, died due to heart attack, a hospital source said here on Saturday.He was 48. The agony of death at a young age is distressing, actor-politician Kamal Haasan said and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and friends.Shocking to hear that DanielBalaji is no more

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Popular Tamil film actor 'Daniel' Balaji, known for his stellar performance, died due to heart attack, a hospital source said here on Saturday.

He was 48. The actor, who was living in Thiruvanmiyur, complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kottivakkam here. He, however, succumbed.

''Daniel's sudden passing away is shocking. The agony of death at a young age is distressing,'' actor-politician Kamal Haasan said and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and friends.

''Shocking to hear that #DanielBalaji is no more! A great actor gone too soon! My heart goes out to his family and friends,'' actress Keerthy Suresh said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Daniel made his first appearance in a popular television serial ''Chithi'' and his character's name, Daniel, became his identity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

