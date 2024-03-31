Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad poses with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan were recently photographed together at Hrehaan Roshan's 18th birthday bash in Goa, striking a lovely pose for the camera.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 18:23 IST
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad poses with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan
Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan were recently photographed together at Hrehaan Roshan's 18th birthday bash in Goa, striking a lovely pose for the camera. Sussanne took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a stunning snapshot of herself and Saba.

In the picture, Sussanne can be seen wearing a black crop top and skirt while Saba is seen wearing a stylish outfit with a black top and floral skirt. Alongside the image, Sussanne wrote a caption that read, "@sabazad thank you darling sabooo for all the lovvve n sunshine." Saba reposted Sussanne's story and added her own note of appreciation, with a caption, "Thanks my sooz for the best time ever."

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently shares their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024