Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad poses with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan were recently photographed together at Hrehaan Roshan's 18th birthday bash in Goa, striking a lovely pose for the camera. Sussanne took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a stunning snapshot of herself and Saba.

In the picture, Sussanne can be seen wearing a black crop top and skirt while Saba is seen wearing a stylish outfit with a black top and floral skirt. Alongside the image, Sussanne wrote a caption that read, "@sabazad thank you darling sabooo for all the lovvve n sunshine." Saba reposted Sussanne's story and added her own note of appreciation, with a caption, "Thanks my sooz for the best time ever."

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently shares their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad. (ANI)

