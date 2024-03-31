Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter album takes 'deeper dive' into country music history

U.S. music superstar Beyoncé on Friday released her highly anticipated country album, Cowboy Carter, which she says was born out of an experience years ago where she "did not feel welcomed." Country music legends Linda Martell and Willie Nelson are featured on the album released on Friday, which also had duets with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and a cover of Dolly Parton's famed "Jolene."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)