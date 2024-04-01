Left Menu

Shruti Haasan starts shooting for 'Chennai Story,' shares pics from sets

Actor Shruti Haasan, who is gearing up for her next project titled 'Chennai Story,' shared glimpses from the sets for her fans

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:58 IST
Shruti Haasan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shruti Haasan, who is gearing up for her next project titled 'Chennai Story,' shared glimpses from the sets for her fans. The 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actress took to her Instagram story section to post a picture from her car. "New day, new movie, New energy. Thankful," she wrote.

In another picture, Shruti shared a glimpse from the muhurat ceremony of her upcoming film. The image shows a clapboard decorated with flowers and garlands. In a separate picture, Shruti sat beside her van with two crew members, captioning it, "Not without my girls." She sported a cool and comfy look, wearing spectacles. Later, she added another image on her Instagram story, writing, "Criminally cute," striking a stylish pose with handcuffs.

In 'Chennai Story,' Shruti Haasan plays the character named Anu, who is a spirited private detective. Shruti joins forces with British star Viveik Kalra alongside Kevin Hart, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington amongst others in the cross-cultural rom-com.

'Chennai Story', which is under pre-production, will start its principal photography soon in locations in Chennai and subsequently in Cardiff. Shruti has not looked back since her 2009 debut in the Imran Khan-starrer 'Luck'. She made her Telugu debut with 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu' and her Tamil debut with '7aum Arivu'. She acted in several Hindi movies including 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', 'D-Day', 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', 'Tevar', 'Gabbar Is Back', among others.

Recently, she was seen in 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire'. Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. (ANI)

