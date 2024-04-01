Left Menu

Sachin-Jigar recall creating music for 'F.A.L.T.U'

Earlier on Monday, actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani took a stroll down memory lane and celebrated the 13th anniversary of 'F.A.L.T.U' aka Fakirchand and Lakirchand Trust University

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:44 IST
Music composers Sachin-Jigar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's been 13 years since 'F.A.L.T.U' was released and to date, its songs are quite popular among the audience. Tracks like 'Char Baj Gaye' and 'Bhoot Aaya' from the film are still staples in party playlists.

Reflecting on the album, music composer duo Sachin-Jigar shared, "It was the beginning of our journey in Bollywood. It's still a fresh memory of playing the songs for Remo sir and him saying, 'Isme kuch baat hai, isko banao aage.' We made some of the best memories composing music for this album. This album means a lot to us, and knowing that it still brings joy to people's celebrations fills us with great pride." Earlier on Monday, actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani took a stroll down memory lane and celebrated the 13th anniversary of 'F.A.L.T.U' aka Fakirchand and Lakirchand Trust University.

Taking to social media, he shared a video post featuring the entire cast and crew sharing their experiences. "Celebrating 13 awesome years of fun, laughter, and friendship! Remember when we said, "Life se badi school koi nahi hai ... aur is school mein har subject available hai"? Well, we lived it! From dreaming big to laughing louder, every year has been a blast. Just like in the movie when we said, "F.A.L.T.U hai, lekin life se pyaar hai!" Here's to many more unforgettable moments," Jackky captioned his post on his Instagram handle.

"Everything starts with Faltu, in one word, it was a dream come true," Jackky said in the video. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also starred Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Angad Bedi, and Arshad Warsi. (ANI)

