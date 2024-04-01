Left Menu

Odisha: Noted devotional singer Santilata Barik dies after battle with cancer at 64

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:34 IST
Odisha's well-known devotional singer Santilata Barik Chhotray died at a hospital here on Monday night after a long fight with cancer, her family said.

She was 64, and survived by her husband Basant Chhotray.

Barik, a household name in Odisha, was on ventilator support for the last few days, her family said.

Among her popular songs are 'Thaka Mana Chala Jiba', 'Bhaji Bhaji to Nama', 'He Chakanayan' and 'Balirenu Mahabandha'. She had received the title of 'acharya' from the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneswar. She was trained by stalwarts such as Balakrushna Das, Markandeya Mahapatra, Singhari Shyamasundar Kar and Gopal Panda.

Barik was felicitated by Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy for her contribution to Odia music, language and culture.

Noted personalities from different walks of life mourned her demise.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said her death created a great void in the cultural world.

''I pay my heartfelt tribute to the departed soul and condolence to the bereaved family,'' he said.

Patnaik also announced that Barik's funeral will be held with full state honours. Expressing grief, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said her songs had a passion for spirituality and a sense of devotion.

''Through music, she connected people with Odisha culture and Sri Jagannath,'' he said

