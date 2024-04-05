"Left the industry because I thought my shelf life was over...": Neelam Kothari recalls the time when she decided to quit acting

Neelam Kothari Soni undoubtedly ruled the silver screen in the late 80s and 90s. With films like 'Ilzaam', 'Khudgarz', 'Hatya', 'Taaqatwar', 'Hum Sath Sath Hain' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in her kitty, she took Bollywood by storm with her graceful presence. However, one day, she broke the hearts of several fans as she decided to move away from films. While away from the world of cinema, Neelam ventured into her family business of jewellery and established her name as a successful businesswoman. Surprisingly, four years ago, she made a long-awaited return to the screen with the reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' and is now very active in the entertainment industry.

Speaking with ANI, Neelam reflected on her journey, revealing she left the industry as she thought her shelf life in cinema was over but now she is casting her belief aside and proving that "age is just a number". "My journey has been like a yo-yo...you know, I saw a big start in the 80s and 90s, then, you know, I left the industry. And then I started my own business, my family's jewellery business and then I came back with a bang with 'Fabulous Lives'. It's been incredible. I am very fortunate to have these opportunities come my way. So, my journey in a nutshell, I would just say that it's been a roller coaster ride. I have seen ups and downs as well. I've seen everything," she said.

"I'll be honest...I left the industry because I thought my shelf life was over. And honestly, when I hit 50 I got very complacent, just going to the office and coming back home being a mom, being a wife and being a working mom. And all of a sudden, you know, I'm back, you know, with a bang...so it shows age is just a number," Neelam added. Neelam took a break from the acting profession when she was at the peak of her career.

"I left when I was at the top and I feel that that's how people have sort of somehow remembered me also because I didn't fizzle out," she expressed. Neelam's most recent work project includes Audible's podcast series 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine'. Neelam has lent her voice to the character of Jean Grey.

Sharing her experience working on the audio series, she said, "I am not so much of a science fiction fan. So this whole universe, and this whole Marvel series is very new to me...and as someone who's creative, I definitely wanted to get into this medium as well...it's another world altogether. I actually finished it in a breeze and the whole team was so sort of encouraging and helpful. And I actually had a blast. I felt like I was transported into another world. So for me, it was just I was so excited." In the coming months, she will be seen in the third season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. (ANI)

