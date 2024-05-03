Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination for Rae Bareli Seat
Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for two decades. Accompanied by Congress leaders, he arrived at the Fursatganj airport and filed his papers at the collectorate amid large gatherings of party workers. Voting for the seat will take place on May 20.
PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination papers from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.
He was accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Fursatganj airport earlier in the day. Local party workers turned up in large numbers at the collectorate where he filed his papers.
Voting in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Fight to protect our Constitution and democracy begins today": Mallikarjun Kharge on 1st phase LS polls
"Number needed to stop BJP are there...," Mallikarjun Kharge on PM Modi's remarks that Congress incapable of contesting on 300 seats
"Shakti of alliance is so strong that...," Mallikarjun Kharge at INDIA bloc rally
PM Modi is afraid of invisible voters, says Mallikarjun Kharge
"Indira Gandhi donated her jewellery in 1962 war...": Mallikarjun Kharge on PM Modi's "mangalsutra jibe"