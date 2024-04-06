Left Menu

Emmy-nominated J Smith-Cameron joins 'Hacks' season 3 cast

In a surprise move that has left fans buzzing with anticipation, J Smith-Cameron, best known for her compelling portrayal in the HBO hit series 'Succession,' is set to grace the screen once again in the upcoming third season of the acclaimed comedy-drama 'Hacks.'

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 20:30 IST
Emmy-nominated J Smith-Cameron joins 'Hacks' season 3 cast
J. Smith-Cameron (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprise move that has left fans buzzing with anticipation, J Smith-Cameron, best known for her compelling portrayal in the HBO hit series 'Succession,' is set to grace the screen once again in the upcoming third season of the acclaimed comedy-drama 'Hacks.' Although details about Smith-Cameron's character remain shrouded in secrecy, her addition to the already star-studded cast promises to inject a fresh dose of talent into the show's dynamic ensemble.

Joining forces with industry luminaries such as Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Smith-Cameron is poised to make her mark in the world of comedy. Set to premiere on May 2, 'Hacks' season 3 promises to deliver nine episodes of laughter and entertainment, according to a report by Variety.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of the new season, the addition of J. Smith-Cameron to the cast only serves to heighten anticipation for what promises to be another unforgettable chapter in the 'Hacks' saga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024