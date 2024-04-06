Emmy-nominated J Smith-Cameron joins 'Hacks' season 3 cast

In a surprise move that has left fans buzzing with anticipation, J Smith-Cameron, best known for her compelling portrayal in the HBO hit series 'Succession,' is set to grace the screen once again in the upcoming third season of the acclaimed comedy-drama 'Hacks.' Although details about Smith-Cameron's character remain shrouded in secrecy, her addition to the already star-studded cast promises to inject a fresh dose of talent into the show's dynamic ensemble.

Joining forces with industry luminaries such as Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Smith-Cameron is poised to make her mark in the world of comedy. Set to premiere on May 2, 'Hacks' season 3 promises to deliver nine episodes of laughter and entertainment, according to a report by Variety.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of the new season, the addition of J. Smith-Cameron to the cast only serves to heighten anticipation for what promises to be another unforgettable chapter in the 'Hacks' saga. (ANI)

