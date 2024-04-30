Left Menu

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Assumes Helm as New Indian Navy Chief

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi took charge as India's 26th Navy chief, succeeding Admiral R Hari Kumar. Tripathi, a communication and electronic warfare expert, has served in various roles, including Vice Chief of Naval Staff and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. He is an alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa and the National Defence Academy, and has undergone training at prestigious institutions. Tripathi has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Nau Sena Medal.

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Assumes Helm as New Indian Navy Chief
  • Country:
  • India

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who is a communication and electronic warfare specialist, on Tuesday assumed charge as the 26th Navy chief after incumbent R Hari Kumar retired from service.

An alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa, Admiral Tripathi was serving as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff before taking the reins of the force.

Born on May 15, 1964, Admiral Tripathi was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

A communication and electronic warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years.

Prior to taking over as Vice Chief of Navy, he had served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Admiral Tripathi has commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.

He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include fleet operations officer of the Western Fleet, director of naval operations, principal director, network centric operations and principal director, naval plans.

As Rear Admiral, he served as flag officer commanding of the eastern fleet.

He also served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Admiral Tripathi has undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval Higher Command Course, Karanja and Naval Command College in the United States.

He is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nau Sena Medal (NM).

Admiral Hari Kumar retired following superannuation after a career spanning four decades.

