SP's Gorakhpur LS seat candidate Kajal Nishad hospitalised
PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 07-04-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 23:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency Kajal Nishad was rushed to a private hospital in Lucknow after her health deteriorated on Sunday.
''She was experiencing some issues with her blood pressure and heart. We are taking her to Lucknow,'' Kajal's husband Sanjay Nishad told reporters here.
Kajal Nishad (41) is in the fray against actor and sitting BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla from the high-profile Gorakhpur seat.
Kajal is a popular TV actress and has worked in various daily soaps, including Lapataganj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL
Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in Indian Premier League match in Jaipur.
Cricket-Rajasthan's Sandeep, Lucknow's Pooran back two-bouncer rule in IPL
"No objection, party can field anyone": ST Hasan after Samajwadi Party fields Ruchi Vira from Moradabad
Second Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League final stage to take place in Lucknow