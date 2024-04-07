SP's Gorakhpur LS seat candidate Kajal Nishad hospitalised

The Samajwadi Party candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency Kajal Nishad was rushed to a private hospital in Lucknow after her health deteriorated on Sunday.

''She was experiencing some issues with her blood pressure and heart. We are taking her to Lucknow,'' Kajal's husband Sanjay Nishad told reporters here.

Kajal Nishad (41) is in the fray against actor and sitting BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla from the high-profile Gorakhpur seat.

Kajal is a popular TV actress and has worked in various daily soaps, including Lapataganj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)