Left Menu

Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts again, alert status at highest

Indonesia's Ruang volcano off the island of Sulawesi erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash and lava, after an eruption earlier this month led to hundreds of evacuations and an airport closure.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 30-04-2024 06:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 06:34 IST
Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts again, alert status at highest
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's Ruang volcano off the island of Sulawesi erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash and lava, after an eruption earlier this month led to hundreds of evacuations and an airport closure. The country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) raised the alert level to the highest following the morning eruption, urging residents not to get near the volcano, according to its website.

The island of Ruang in the province of North Sulawesi is home to more than 800 residents, most of whom have been evacuated following the eruption earlier this month. It was not immediately clear how many more were evacuated on Tuesday. The country's disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Footage on social media on Tuesday, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed lava flowing down the volcano, which is about 100 km (62 miles) from the provincial capital Manado. Transport authorities temporarily closed Manado's airport after the eruption earlier this month, while falling rocks and ash damaged homes and forced a nearby hospital to evacuate.

Authorities downgraded the status level to level 3 last week before bumping it up again to level 4 on Tuesday. Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," an area of high seismic activity where multiple tectonic plates meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024