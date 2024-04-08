Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2' explores "society's shifts in digital age"

In a groundbreaking move that challenges societal norms and censorship, director Dibakar Banerjee brings forth 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2' (LSD 2), a film that dives headfirst into bold themes and modern-day challenges faced by Indian society. In a candid interview with ANI, renowned Dibakar Banerjee opened up about his latest venture, 'LSD 2', shedding light on its conception, societal relevance, and the challenges of navigating censorship in cinema.

From his iconic works like 'Khosla Ghosla' to the groundbreaking 'Love, Sex Aur Dhoka' in 2010, Banerjee's cinematic journey has been marked by a commitment to storytelling that resonates with the pulse of society. Speaking about the inspiration behind 'LSD 2', Banerjee revealed, "It wasn't my idea, it was Ekta's idea. She suggested that enough time had passed and society had changed so much that we could make LSD 2."

The film delves into the complexities of modern relationships in the age of the internet, exploring how virtual lives intersect with reality. Banerjee expressed his curiosity to explore this shift, stating, "In the time of LSD 2, our virtual life has now completely dominated our real life. So this virtual life that we live in, I wanted to see how it was happening."

Reflecting on the role of films in society, Banerjee highlighted the constraints faced by filmmakers when addressing taboo subjects like love and sex. He remarked, "Because we all show something from above and do something inside." Accompanying Banerjee in this enlightening conversation were the talented newcomers, Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav and Paritosh, who shared their experiences of breaking stereotypes and making their mark in the industry through 'LSD 2'.

Bonita, making her debut as a transgender character in the film, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to challenge stereotypes and provide authentic representation. She emphasized, "It's important to challenge stereotypes and provide authentic representation." Paritosh, portraying the character of Noor in the film, reflected on his journey from auditions to landing a significant role in 'LSD 2'.

He revealed, "When the audition came, I thought he would have come for one of the contestants because I have been here for the past 8 years and I am trying, trying, trying." Adding to the conversation was Abhinav, who plays a YouTuber in the film. Despite his contrasting interests, Abhinav embraced the role's challenges and emphasized the film's relevance to today's youth.

In discussing censorship in Indian cinema, Banerjee acknowledged the shifting landscape with the rise of OTT platforms, highlighting the challenges faced by filmmakers in navigating censorship regulations. The interview provided a glimpse into the creative process behind 'LSD 2' and underscored the importance of representation and storytelling in cinema. As the release of 'LSD 2' approaches, audiences eagerly anticipate the film's exploration of contemporary themes and societal dynamics.

With bold storytelling and diverse representation, 'LSD 2' promises to captivate audiences and spark conversations about the ever-changing landscape of love, sex, and deception in today's society. 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in 2010, starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Uorfi Javed is making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which will hit theatres on April 19. (ANI)

