Left Menu

"Every fan will raise their collar in pride": NTR Jr on highly anticipated 'Devara: Part 1'

Part 1'. Building more excitement, NTR Jr promised that the wait for the film "will be worth it".

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 12:13 IST
"Every fan will raise their collar in pride": NTR Jr on highly anticipated 'Devara: Part 1'
NTR Jr (Image Source: NTR Jr's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fans are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated film 'Devara: Part 1'. Building more excitement, NTR Jr promised that the wait for the film "will be worth it". Directed by Koratala Siva, the Pan-India film co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, promising gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score.

Known for his hearty bond with fans, Man of Masses NTR Jr always makes sure to engage with them, expressing gratitude and sharing his thoughts. Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, NTR Jr spoke about the magnum opus 'Devara: Part 1' and made them emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride.

He said, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for 'Devara' will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases." Meanwhile, NTR Jr recently filmed a song for the movie in Goa and the makers shared a picture from behind the scenes.

Interestingly, the magnum opus marks NTR Jr's second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film 'Janatha Garage' which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics. 'Devara' will be released in two parts.

The first part of the film will be released later this year, in October. 'Devara' marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the 'RRR' actor.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024