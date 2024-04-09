Left Menu

Jang Ki Yong Takes on Role of Depressed Time-Traveller in 'The Atypical Family'

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 09-04-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:13 IST
Jang Ki Yong Takes on Role of Depressed Time-Traveller in 'The Atypical Family'
Image Credit: JTBC
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

In an intriguing blend of fantasy and real-life struggles, JTBC’s new weekend drama, 'The Atypical Family', casts Jang Ki Yong in a compelling role as Bok Gwi Ju, a time traveler who loses his powers to depression. Slated for a premiere on May 4th, the drama promises a story that weaves fantasy, romance, and the stark realities of modern-day challenges.

The K-drama introduces audiences to a unique protagonist, Bok Gwi Ju, blessed with the extraordinary ability to travel through time. However, unlike typical portrayals of time travelers, Bok Gwi Ju’s powers are hindered not by the limitations of science or magic, but by the all-too-human condition of depression. This narrative twist offers a poignant look at how mental health issues can affect even those with the most extraordinary abilities.

Early stills from the drama showcase Jang Ki Yong's character at two distinct moments: one, longing for a return to happier times, and another, marked by a profound sadness and a loss of purpose. Bok Gwi Ju's journey as a firefighter, chosen in a bid to save others when he cannot save himself, highlights a tale of selflessness intertwined with personal struggle.

Jang Ki Yong shared his enthusiasm for the role, noting, “The premise of a man losing his powers due to a common modern-day illness felt refreshingly new." He expressed his eagerness to work with the talented cast and crew and his hope that the drama will resonate with viewers on multiple levels, particularly its exploration of 'family' beyond the conventional definition.

Under the direction of Jo Hyun Tak ('SKY Castle') and penned by Ju Hwa Mi ('Marriage, Not Dating'), with Kang Eun Kyung ('Dr. Romantic') as a creator, 'The Atypical Family' marks a significant return for Jang Ki Yong following his military service. The drama, featuring a strong supporting cast including Chun Woo Hee and Suhyun (also known as Claudia Kim), is set to blend humor, emotional depth, and the fantastical in a narrative that promises to captivate audiences.

'The Atypical Family' will be released on May 4 at 10:30 PM KST. Stay tuned! Get the scoop on everything from entertainment to global headlines.

Also Read: Yeon Sang Ho Drops Hints on 'Parasyte: The Grey' Season 2 Featuring Masaki Suda

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024