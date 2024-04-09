Jang Ki Yong Takes on Role of Depressed Time-Traveller in 'The Atypical Family'

In an intriguing blend of fantasy and real-life struggles, JTBC’s new weekend drama, 'The Atypical Family', casts Jang Ki Yong in a compelling role as Bok Gwi Ju, a time traveler who loses his powers to depression. Slated for a premiere on May 4th, the drama promises a story that weaves fantasy, romance, and the stark realities of modern-day challenges.

The K-drama introduces audiences to a unique protagonist, Bok Gwi Ju, blessed with the extraordinary ability to travel through time. However, unlike typical portrayals of time travelers, Bok Gwi Ju’s powers are hindered not by the limitations of science or magic, but by the all-too-human condition of depression. This narrative twist offers a poignant look at how mental health issues can affect even those with the most extraordinary abilities.

Early stills from the drama showcase Jang Ki Yong's character at two distinct moments: one, longing for a return to happier times, and another, marked by a profound sadness and a loss of purpose. Bok Gwi Ju's journey as a firefighter, chosen in a bid to save others when he cannot save himself, highlights a tale of selflessness intertwined with personal struggle.

Jang Ki Yong shared his enthusiasm for the role, noting, “The premise of a man losing his powers due to a common modern-day illness felt refreshingly new." He expressed his eagerness to work with the talented cast and crew and his hope that the drama will resonate with viewers on multiple levels, particularly its exploration of 'family' beyond the conventional definition.

Under the direction of Jo Hyun Tak ('SKY Castle') and penned by Ju Hwa Mi ('Marriage, Not Dating'), with Kang Eun Kyung ('Dr. Romantic') as a creator, 'The Atypical Family' marks a significant return for Jang Ki Yong following his military service. The drama, featuring a strong supporting cast including Chun Woo Hee and Suhyun (also known as Claudia Kim), is set to blend humor, emotional depth, and the fantastical in a narrative that promises to captivate audiences.

'The Atypical Family' will be released on May 4 at 10:30 PM KST. Stay tuned! Get the scoop on everything from entertainment to global headlines.