Left Menu

Siblings Day: Shilpa showers love on her 'Tunki' Shamita Shetty

On the occasion of Siblings Day, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped a special post for her sister Shamita.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:33 IST
Siblings Day: Shilpa showers love on her 'Tunki' Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty (Image Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Siblings Day, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped a special post for her sister Shamita. Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa treated fans with a photo of herself with Shamita.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#happysiblingsday Shamita, love you to the moon and back always Tunki." Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a great bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Shilpa also posted a selfie of her kids- Samisha and Viaan to mark this day. The image captured Viaan and Samisha happily posing for a selfie while soaking in the sun.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Memories with your sibling will always be priceless." Make beautiful memories. Happy Sibling Day!" Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

National Siblings Day is a day to honour our connections with our brothers and sisters. And is being celebrated this year on April 10. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024