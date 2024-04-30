White House: Reported Indian intelligence role in assassination plots 'a serious matter'
- Country:
- United States
The White House on Monday said it viewed the reported role of the Indian intelligence service in two assassination plots in Canada and the United States as a serious matter. The Washington Post on Monday reported that an officer in India's intelligence service was directly involved in a foiled plan to assassinate a U.S. citizen and one of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most vocal critics in the United States, and the separate shooting death of a Sikh activist last June in Canada.
"This is a serious matter, and we're taking that very, very seriously," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "We're going to continue to raise our concerns."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. news organizations urge Biden, Trump to commit to debates
Philippine president: trilateral agreement with U.S., Japan not directed at anyone
Allies seeking new ways to enforce North Korea sanctions, U.S. envoy to UN says
Philippines' Marcos has no plans to grant U.S. access to more bases
U.S. and allies seek new ways to enforce North Korea sanctions