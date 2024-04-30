Left Menu

White House: Reported Indian intelligence role in assassination plots 'a serious matter'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 01:02 IST
  • United States

The White House on Monday said it viewed the reported role of the Indian intelligence service in two assassination plots in Canada and the United States as a serious matter. The Washington Post on Monday reported that an officer in India's intelligence service was directly involved in a foiled plan to assassinate a U.S. citizen and one of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most vocal critics in the United States, and the separate shooting death of a Sikh activist last June in Canada.

"This is a serious matter, and we're taking that very, very seriously," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "We're going to continue to raise our concerns."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

