White House: Reported Indian intelligence role in assassination plots 'a serious matter'

The White House on Monday said it viewed the reported role of the Indian intelligence service in two assassination plots in Canada and the United States as a serious matter. The Washington Post on Monday reported that an officer in India's intelligence service was directly involved in a foiled plan to assassinate a U.S. citizen and one of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most vocal critics in the United States, and the separate shooting death of a Sikh activist last June in Canada.

"This is a serious matter, and we're taking that very, very seriously," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "We're going to continue to raise our concerns."

