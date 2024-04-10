Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to screen at TIFF Next Wave Film Fest

''Girls Will Be Girls'', the debut production of actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, is heading to the TIFF Next Wave Film Festival, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Set to be held from April 11 to 14, the TIFF Next Wave Festival is an annual event organised by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and focuses on showcasing films targeted towards youth audiences. Directed by Shuchi Talati, ''Girls Will Be Girls'' will be screened at the film gala on April 14, a press release stated. According to the makers, the film is set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. It features Preeti Panagrahi, Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron. ''Girls Will Be Girls'' is an Indo-French co-production, a collaboration between Chadha and Fazal's banner Pushing Buttons Studios, and Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films and Dolce Vita Films.

'''Girls Will Be Girls' is a project that is very close to our hearts, and to witness its journey from conception to being screened at TIFF is truly overwhelming. ''We poured our hearts and souls into this film, hoping to spark meaningful conversations and connect with viewers on a deeper level. The fact that it's making waves on international platforms is a testament to the universal themes it explores and the dedication of our team,'' Chadha said in a statement. Fazal said the film's screening at TIFF Next Wave is a dream come true for any filmmaker.

''This film has been a labour of love for all of us involved, and to see it receive such recognition is incredibly rewarding. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is not just a film; it's a reflection of our collective vision and commitment to storytelling that resonates with people from all walks of life,'' he added.

''Girls Will Be Girls'' had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last month where it picked up two awards -- the Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic, and the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting for Panagrahi.

The movie was later screened at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)