Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport as heads to Hyderabad for next IPL match

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as he departed for Hyderabad for their next IPL 2024 match.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 18:06 IST
RCB batter Virat Kohli (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as he departed for Hyderabad for their next IPL 2024 match. He looked uber cool in a maroon T-shirt that he paired with a white cap and denims.

Virat is enjoying a rich run of form during the league, enthralling fans with his signature drives and lofted shots and some tiny dosages of his aggressive on-field behaviour that often entertains and divides the cricketing fandom. This edition of the IPL has seen a more attacking version of Virat. His strike rate of 150 is quite higher than the last few seasons and shows his willingness to go hard from ball one. However, his team is not doing well on the other hand. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is at the bottom with just a win and seven losses, giving them two points.

RCB will now lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

