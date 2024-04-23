Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Taylor Swift fans descend on London pub name-checked on album

Taylor Swift fans are flocking to The Black Dog, a pub in southwest London, after it was name-checked on the U.S singer's new album "The Tortured Poets Department". Lily Bottomley, the pub's events and social media manager, said the buzz started online last week before the double album was released on Friday, with "The Black Dog" confirmed as the 17th track.

Silicon Valley and Hollywood worlds collide as David Ellison bids for Paramount

David Ellison, 41, would not be the first rich guy to arrive in Hollywood with a fat bank account and dreams of making movies, though the son of billionaire Oracle founder Larry Ellison boasts the rarest of attributes for a budding media mogul: a Silicon Valley pedigree. In an industry where many get their start fetching coffee or moving props, Ellison spent summers writing computer code for his father's software company and getting insights on the movie business from Pixar Animation Studios co-founder Steve Jobs. Those geek sensibilities will come in handy if he succeeds in his bid to take over Paramount Global, a storied studio whose fortunes have been upended by technological change.

Hipgnosis shares soar as Blackstone bid raises prospect of bidding war

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund soared as much as 20% on Monday after Blackstone proposed to buy the owner of music rights by artists including Shakira and Blondie for about $1.5 billion, outbidding Apollo-backed Concord. Blackstone's fourth and latest proposal over the weekend valued Hipgnosis at $1.24 per share in cash, above last week's agreed bid from Concord of $1.16 a share.

Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' is a love letter to stunt performers

After serving "Kenergy" with "Barbie", actor Ryan Gosling turns the spotlight on the movie-makers whose job is to shine on screen while remaining invisible in "The Fall Guy". The film is inspired by the popular 1980s TV series of the same name and stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, a top Hollywood stuntman down on his luck after an on-set accident.

Brazilian DJ Alok infuses his dance music with indigenous songs

Brazilian DJ and producer Alok is setting aside his traditional modern electronic dance music to focus on something even more traditional – indigenous songs from his country. His new album "The Future is Ancestral," released on Friday, features nine dance tracks mixed with indigenous songs, some of which have been sung for centuries by Brazilian tribes.

Germany's RTL acquires Nickelodeon rights for children's TV network

Super RTL, a children's television network belonging to Bertelsmann's RTL Group, has struck a deal to acquire Nickelodeon series in Germany, the group said in a statement on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Super RTL will acquire a rights package to bring current and upcoming series from Nickelodeon, owned by Paramount Global, to its television programme.

Disney's Aaron LaBerge to step down, join Penn Entertainment as CTO

Disney Entertainment and ESPN Chief Technology Officer Aaron LaBerge would step down from the position and join gaming and sports media firm Penn Entertainment, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday. LaBerge, who has spent more than 20 years at Walt Disney Co, will assume a similar role at Penn, effective July 1.

