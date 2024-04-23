Russian court rejects detained US journalist Gershkovich's latest appeal

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected the latest in a series of appeals by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich against his pre-trial detention on charges of espionage.

Gershkovich, 32, became the first U.S. journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War when he was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on March 29 last year. He, his newspaper and the U.S. government all deny he is a spy. No date has yet been set for his trial. His detention was last month extended by three months to June 30.

Last month's hearing was closed to the press but on Tuesday journalists were allowed to film Gershkovich as he stood in a glass box in the courtroom and smiled at media colleagues. President Vladimir Putin has said Gershkovich could be released at some point in exchange for a Russian prisoner held abroad, but no such deal has so far materialised.

