"He was so generous to the crew": Jerry Bruckheimer recalls working with Bruce Willis in 'Armageddon'

American film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is known for producing films like 'Flashdance', 'The Rock', 'Crimson Tide', and others recalled working with Bruce Willis in the 1998 science fiction disaster film 'Armageddon', directed by Michael Bay, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The legendary producer shared that the 'Die Hard' star was extremely kind to everyone working on the film set, especially the crew members.

"Bruce is such a good guy," he said. "He was so generous to the crew." Bruckheimer remembered Willis as a "giving guy," who was always contributing to cash giveaways for the crew at the end of each week.

"They'd have drawings, and he'd throw a lot of money in the hat, and the crew members would always take away some nice extra cash at the end of the week, whoever won," the Top Gun: Maverick producer added. 'Armageddon', which also starred Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Steve Buscemi and Owen Wilson, follows a group of oil drillers that NASA recruits to fly into space to save the planet after they discover that a massive asteroid is quickly heading toward Earth. The Michael Bay-directed movie scored four Oscar nominations, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

