"He was so generous to the crew": Jerry Bruckheimer recalls working with Bruce Willis in 'Armageddon'
American film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is known for producing films like 'Flashdance', 'The Rock', 'Crimson Tide', and others recalled working with Bruce Willis in the 1998 science fiction disaster film 'Armageddon', directed by Michael Bay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Country:
- United States
American film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is known for producing films like 'Flashdance', 'The Rock', 'Crimson Tide', and others recalled working with Bruce Willis in the 1998 science fiction disaster film 'Armageddon', directed by Michael Bay, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The legendary producer shared that the 'Die Hard' star was extremely kind to everyone working on the film set, especially the crew members.
"Bruce is such a good guy," he said. "He was so generous to the crew." Bruckheimer remembered Willis as a "giving guy," who was always contributing to cash giveaways for the crew at the end of each week.
"They'd have drawings, and he'd throw a lot of money in the hat, and the crew members would always take away some nice extra cash at the end of the week, whoever won," the Top Gun: Maverick producer added. 'Armageddon', which also starred Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Steve Buscemi and Owen Wilson, follows a group of oil drillers that NASA recruits to fly into space to save the planet after they discover that a massive asteroid is quickly heading toward Earth. The Michael Bay-directed movie scored four Oscar nominations, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes J-K's Kishtwar
Morocco's earthquake killed thousands. But survivors marking Ramzan say it didn't shake their faith
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes Bay of Bengal
Small asteroid to zoom past Earth on Thursday; no chance of impact
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Bolivia, GFZ says