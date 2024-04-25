Left Menu

Vote BJP for a Developed India: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Dhami, addressing a rally for BJP candidate in Telangana, emphasized the BJP's focus on "Viksit Bharat" and criticized Congress and BRS for "appeasement and family politics." He highlighted the BJP's efforts to support turmeric farmers and other developmental initiatives, calling on voters to choose BJP for a progressive India and a "vishwa guru."

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:43 IST
Vote BJP for a Developed India: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the BJP is working with the resolve to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', and claimed that parties like the Congress and BRS are engaged in appeasement and family politics.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who addressed a rally in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Nizamabad in Telangana Arvind Dharmapuri, claimed that the country's reputation and respect spread all over the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about development initiatives of the Modi government, he said though turmeric farmers in Nizamabad have demanded the establishment of a turmeric board for 40 years, no party has paid attention. But, PM Modi has set up national turmeric board for providing fair price to the farmers, he said.

Many other development works are happening in Telangana and Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, he added.

''Today, BJP is working with resolve to realise 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). On the other hand, the Congress and BRS people who are seeking votes from people are representatives of parties which loot people and (are engaged in) appeasement and family politics,'' he claimed. He appealed to the people to choose BJP to make the country a developed one and to make the nation a 'vishwa guru'. Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana would be held on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

