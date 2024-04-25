Taylor Swift 'worried' Travis Kelce will 'get freaked out' by fame

Taylor Swift is deeply in love with Travis Kelce, but the singer is feeling anxious about potential obstacles in their relationship, such as concerns about fame overwhelming him or him feeling burdened by her celebrity status, sources revealed Page Six. The sources also told Page Six that although the Kansas City Chiefs star appears at ease in the spotlight, having hosted his own podcast and even starred in his own dating show, "Catching Kelce," Taylor Swift's immense fame can be overwhelming for anyone.

"There's very little oxygen between her life and fame," said the source. "Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world. Right now he is enjoying everything and she is hoping that it stays like that." Now that Swift has released her latest album, things are even busier.

Sources further said that, like all artists, Swift can feel vulnerable after releasing her music. "It's stressful, you feel vulnerable," said the source. "It's her most complicated piece of art."

The album's release has increased Swift's media coverage even more. An album review by Paste was written anonymously due to concerns about potential violence threats, following a similar issue with a review of her album "Lover." Since her relationship with Kelce began, Swift has become more famous than ever and their relationship is thriving. They made their relationship public when she attended a football game on Sept. 24 during her "Eras" tour, which lasted a year and a half. Additionally, she released a successful concert film in theaters.

Furthermore, Kelce's Super Bowl win and their relationship have generated numerous headlines. The NFL has shown great interest in Swift as she boosted ticket sales and viewership, and cameras frequently captured her and her group of friends, including Blake Lively and Lana del Rey, at Kelce's games.

The league even turned its X handle into "NFL (Taylor's Version)," and an Instagram bio said, "Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties," at one point. Swift earlier dated actor Joe Alwyn for six years, keeping their relationship mostly out of the public eye.

Following their breakup in April 2023, she had a well-known relationship with The 1975 singer Matty Healy. (ANI)

