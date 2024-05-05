Live IPL Match Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Punjab Kings scored 139/9 in 20 overs with contributions from Prabhsimran (30), Shashank (27), and Harpreet (17). Jonny (7) and Rilee (0) fell cheaply. Jadeja took 3 wickets, while Deshpande claimed 2. Simarjeet Singh also grabbed 2 wickets. Santner, Gleeson, and Thakur chipped in with one each.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh c sub (Sameer Rizvi) b Jadeja 30 Jonny Bairstow b Deshpande 7 Rilee Rossouw b Deshpande 0 Shashank Singh c Simarjeet Singh b Santner 27 Sam Curran c Santner b Jadeja 7 Jitesh Sharma c Dhoni b Simarjeet Singh 0 Ashutosh Sharma c Simarjeet Singh b Jadeja 3 Harpreet Brar not out 17 Harshal Patel c sub (Sameer Rizvi) b Simarjeet Singh 12 Rahul Chahar b Thakur 16 Kagiso Rabada not out 11 Extras: (LB-5, W-4) 9 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-9, 3-62, 4-68, 5-69, 6-77, 7-78, 8-90, 9-117 Bowling: Mitchell Santner 3-0-10-1, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-35-2, Richard Gleeson 4-0-41-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-20-3, Simarjeet Singh 3-0-16-2, Shardul Thakur 2-0-12-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cricket
- IPL
- Punjab Kings
- CSK
- match highlights
- scorecard
- bowling
- batting
- wickets
- extras
ALSO READ
RCB bowling fails in powerplay yet again against KKR, registers unwanted record
Rahul salutes Stoinis' 'unbelievable' knock but rues below-par bowling
Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan bowlers after loss to New Zealand, refers to Bumrah's tight bowling
"Not concerned about KKR spin bowling": PBKS coach Sunil Joshi
"Really happy with his execution": LSG bowling coach on Mohsin Khan's yorkers