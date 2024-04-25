"There were 80 per cent women...": Sanjeeda Shaikh on inclusivity in 'Heeramandi' sets

Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh, who is busy promoting her upcoming web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' spoke about the women-empowering narratives on OTT platforms, highlighting the growing acceptance of such content among audiences. In a conversation with ANI, Sanjeeda said, "These days, women-empowering concepts are coming up on the OTT and are being accepted by the audience."

"OTT platforms provide a space where every kind of actor can showcase their talent, which is wonderful," she added. Speaking about the filming of her latest project, the actress expressed joy at the significant presence of women on sets.

"On our sets also, there were almost 80 per cent women, including assistant directors, writers, and creators. It feels beautiful," she said. Speaking about her transition from television to other mediums, Sanjeeda said, "After working in television for so many years, everything becomes monotonous, and a stereotype image is formed. However, stereotypes and narrow mindsets have changed because people are exposed to different things through various mediums and are more accepting."

"I am very happy to be one of those fortunate artists who got the chance to work with great filmmakers. I think credit must be given to them for offering me such complex, performance-oriented characters," she added. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' will premiere on Netflix on May 1, 2024. The series which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, will also star Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles. (ANI)

