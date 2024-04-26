Left Menu

Disturbing Discovery: Toddler Found Critically Injured in Gruesome Incident in Gurugram

A three-year-old girl was found lying in a pool of blood here in the early morning on Friday, police said.She was found near an under-construction house in the Rithoj village, where her parents were working as labourers. A 45-year-old labourer is also missing and he is suspected of sexually assaulting the girl, the police added.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-04-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 21:52 IST
A three-year-old girl was found lying in a pool of blood here in the early morning on Friday, police said.

She was found near an under-construction house in the Rithoj village, where her parents were working as labourers. A 45-year-old labourer is also missing and he is suspected of sexually assaulting the girl, the police added. The girl has been admitted to a hospital, they added.

''The matter is under investigation and the picture will be clear after the medical examination report of the child. The girl is being treated in a hospital and is stable'', said inspector Mahender Pathak, SHO of the Bhondsi police station.

