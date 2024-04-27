Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' gearing up for September release

Mark your calendars for September 06, 2024 when KhelKhelMein hits the theatres, the post read. Khel Khel Mein aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary, the makers said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 17:43 IST
Superstar Akshay Kumar-starrer "Khel Khel Mein" will be released in theatres across the country on September 6, the makers announced Saturday.

Featuring an ensemble cast that also includes Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal, the comedy-drama is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz of "Happy Bhag Jayegi" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh" fame.

Production house T-Series shared the release date of the film on its official social media handles.

"Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for September 06, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres,'' the post read. "Khel Khel Mein" aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary, the makers said in a statement. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

