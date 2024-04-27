Renowned Fitness Brand Macho Sporto Enlists Bollywood Heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra as New Ambassador

Macho Sporto, a premium innerwear brand from the house of JGH, has roped in Bollywood Youth Icon Sidharth Malhotra as its new brand ambassador for its popular advertising campaign 'YEH TOH BADA TOING HAI'. Combining the solidity and trust of Macho with the vibrance and energy of Sporto, Macho Sporto has become a darling of the discerning mass-premium consumer, and the onboarding of Sidharth Malhotra, an actor at the top of his game, is the perfect fit.

Keeping up with the current Cricket fever in the country, the brand's latest TVC featuring the Bollywood actor is a charming take on a woman's gaze, continuing their efforts to legitimise the female gaze. The ad shows Sidharth Malhotra being impressed by the girl making the first move, as the iconic jingle 'YEH TOH BADA TOING HAI' plays in the background. Macho Sporto's new campaign with the heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra aims to not just continue the brand communication legacy, but take it a notch higher.

Sidharth Malhotra had this to say about being announced as Brand Ambassador for Macho Sporto "I am excited to partner with Macho Sporto, a brand committed to providing comfort and style to all of their consumers for decades. Their commitment to forward-thinking and innovation along with the quality, style, and freshness they bring to the table is something I resonate with. The brand has established itself as a household name, and I look forward to this collaboration.'' Speaking about the announcement of their new Brand Ambassador, Sidharth Malhotra, Navinn Seksaria, managing director of JG Hosiery, the parent company of Macho Sporto, had this to say, "The 'Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai' campaign is at the forefront of a modern and trendy portrayal of our brand, Macho Sporto, and who better than a Bollywood superstar like Sidharth Malhotra, whose charisma ensures that he is the centre of attention wherever he goes, to be its new face. Sidharth's charm and youth appeal perfectly reflect Macho Sporto's identity and having him on board will bring a breath of fresh air to our new campaign, taking the brand a 'Toing' higher." From its inception as a newcomer in the premium innerwear segment a decade ago, Macho Sporto has risen to become the undisputed leader in its category, thanks to its groundbreaking advertising campaigns. As a testament to JGH's success, Macho Sporto has established itself as a household name in India, with the 'YEH TOH BADA TOING HAI' campaign epitomising its Quality Delight ethos and innovative marketing approach.

JGH Brands have consistently ranked at the top of consumer recall, resulting in being rated as the most desirable and trusted innerwear brand across surveys. Meeting the evolving outlook of consumers has meant placing greater emphasis on the use of new techniques and style innovations.

The collaboration of Macho Sporto's unique style and Sidharth Malhotra's charisma is sure to take the brand's campaign a notch higher.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QWVTmQ-LmU

