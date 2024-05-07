Uttarakhand: Documentary Unveiling Bollywood Cinema's Australian Adventure Premieres at Raj Bhawan

A documentary that traces the journey of Indian films filmed in Australia was screened at the Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Directed by Anupam Sharma, who is orginally from Dehradun and lives in Australia, 'Brand Bollywood Down Under' was screened at an auditorium in the official residence of the Governor of Uttarakhand.

Sharma has earlier directed 'UnIndian' that starred Australian cricketer Brett Lee and actor Tannishtha Chatterjee. He is also making a film on Dehradun-based singer Bobby Cash.

Uttarakhand Governor Let Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh honoured Sharma at the screening by offering him a shawl and a memento.

Speaking at the event, the governor said Indian cinema has carved a unique place for itself at the global stage and has transcended cultural boundaries. It has also played an important role in building a positive image of India at the global level and promoting Indian tourism, he said.

''It is a matter of pride that many celebrities of Uttarakhand are bringing glory to the state by doing innovative work in various fields in the country and abroad,'' Singh said.

Actor Abhinav Chaturvedi who played the character of 'Nanhe' in popular 1980s series 'Hum Log', also attended the screening.

