Left Menu

Sonu Sood Regains Control of WhatsApp Account After 61-Hour Ordeal

Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday said he had retrieved his account on popular messaging app WhatsApp after 61 hours.The actor, who first flagged the issue on social media on Friday, shared the update on his official X page.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 16:09 IST
Sonu Sood Regains Control of WhatsApp Account After 61-Hour Ordeal
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday said he had retrieved his account on popular messaging app WhatsApp after 61 hours.

The actor, who first flagged the issue on social media on Friday, shared the update on his official X page. ''Finally retrieved my WhatsApp. Just 9483 messages in 61 hours. Thanks,'' Sood wrote.

He had also tagged the official page of WhatsApp on his Instagram Stories on Saturday.

''What's up.. WhatsApp? Wake up!! Thousands of needy people must be desperately trying to reach out for help. Kindly look into this. ''The account stands blocked. @whatsapp URGENT,'' wrote the actor, who transformed from a reel-to-real hero for thousands of migrants as he helped them reach home during the lockdown and even find jobs through his charitable initiatives.

On Friday afternoon, Sood had shared a post, saying his number was not inaccessible on WhatsApp.

''My number does not work on @WhatsApp. I have been facing this problem many a times. I feel time for you guys to upgrade your services (sic)'' he wrote on X.

Sood will next be seen in the action thriller ''Fateh'', which also marks his directorial debut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024