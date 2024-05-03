Left Menu

Nick Jonas, Paul Rudd to star in musical comedy 'Power Ballad'

Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd will be seen sharing screen space in 'Power Ballad', a musical comedy by director John Carney.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 10:10 IST
Nick Jonas, Paul Rudd to star in musical comedy 'Power Ballad'
Artistes Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd will be seen sharing screen space in 'Power Ballad', a musical comedy from director John Carney. The shooting is currently underway in Dublin, Variety reported.

The official logline for the film reads, "An uplifting music-driven story about a wedding singer, a rock star and the song that comes between them." The script comes from Carney and Peter McDonald (The Bachelor Weekend).

On working with Nick and Rudd, Carney said, "I'm delighted to be working with so many great people. I've been working on this script with my buddy Peter for years, and now Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen." Also, 30WEST, WME Independent, and UTA Independent Film Group are preparing for the film's sale at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

"We are so excited to bring John Carney's next film to Cannes. John has a magic ability to weave great music into wonderfully engaging and universally relatable stories that make audience emotions run high," said Alex Walton of WME. "Power Ballad is fun and heartwarming--themes that audiences crave today. His unique vision, coupled with the global appeal of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, will give buyers exactly what they're looking for," Walton added.

Jonas, himself a pop star with the Jonas Brothers, has onscreen credits that include the Jumanji films and WWII drama Midway. Rudd is currently in theatres with Ghostbusters movie Frozen Empire and has upcoming credits that include indie movie Friendship, starring Tim Robinson and Kate Mara, and A24's Death of a Unicorn with Jenna Ortega. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024