RCB Outplay Delhi to Strengthen Play-off Bid with Comfortable Win
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-05-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 23:07 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru stay in play-off hunt with 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals.
