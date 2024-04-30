Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 Release Date, Time and Expected Plotlines

In the latest developments from the world of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen, Chapter 259 will see a delay in publication. The hiatus is due to the scheduled break of Weekly Shonen Jump, affecting the series' regular release schedule. This news comes shortly after a significant moment in the series where Sukuna, a primary antagonist, regained control of his Domain Expansion and unleashed the "Fuga" flame technique.

The recent developments have heightened anticipation and concern for Yuji Itadori and his companions as they navigate the challenges posed by powerful adversaries. However, fans of the popular manga will need to exercise patience, as the continuation of this intense narrative arc will not be available until mid-May when the magazine resumes publication.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 Release Details

Release Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 13, 2023, at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Fans around the globe should note the following local release times:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7 AM, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 AM, Sunday, May 12, 2024

British Summer Time (BST): 4 PM, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 PM, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 PM, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 PM, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 AM, Monday, May 13, 2024

Australia Central Time (ACST): 1:30 AM, Monday, May 13, 2024

Where to Read

Fans outside of Japan can access Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 through Viz Media and Shueisha's Manga Plus service, as well as via the Shonen Jump App, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. These platforms will provide the chapter simultaneously with its release in Japan, ensuring fans worldwide can read it as soon as it becomes available.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 Recap

Chapter 258 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" showcases strategic maneuvering and intense battles. The narrative begins with Gojo manipulating his brain's stress related to his Reverse Cursed Technique after executing two Black Flashes. Sukuna attempts a similar strategy, but Yuji Itadori's precise attacks interfere, although Sukuna eventually regains his Domain Expansion through complex hand signs and a Binding Vow.

The chapter introduces a significant flashback revealing that Choso and Yuji can utilize the Reverse Cursed Technique without draining excessive Cursed Energy, instead converting it into replacement blood. Meanwhile, a soul swap by Ui Ui lets Kusakabe teach Yuji’s body about Cursed Energy Manipulation and Anti-Barrier Techniques.

In the present, Yuji counters Sukuna’s Domain with Kusakabe’s Simple Domain. Sukuna responds by creating a barrierless Domain to trap and guarantee a hit on Maki, but he can only maintain this intense power for 99 seconds. The chapter concludes dramatically with Sukuna activating his "Fuga" flames ability, intensifying the battle stakes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 Plot Prediction

In the upcoming Chapter 259 of "Jujutsu Kaisen," the tension continues as Sukuna struggles with his Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) after being hit by Yuji's Black Flashes. Despite this, Sukuna activates his powerful Domain Expansion, which affects everything around him. This ability allows him to maintain his domain's strength even after Yuji's attacks.

During a flashback, the Jujutsu High team discusses the benefits of RCT. Choso explains that his body can turn cursed energy into blood, and he suggests pairing Yuji with another RCT user for training. Ui Ui mentions his soul-swapping technique could be useful, though it has its limits.

As the fight escalates, it seems Sukuna is determined to end it soon. His advantage is significant, posing a tough challenge for Yuji and his team. The chapter might also introduce Yuta Okkotsu back into the battle, giving Yuji's group a better chance against Sukuna. Alternatively, Sukuna might start defeating the sorcerers one by one.

Kusakabe notes that Yuji's body remembers some jujutsu techniques from when Sukuna possessed him. They plan to swap bodies so Yuji can learn more about cursed energy manipulation and Simple Domain.

Yuji uses Simple Domain to counter Sukuna's. Although the narration mentions Sukuna's domain can't last longer than 99 seconds, Yuji's defense breaks, and he gets wounded. Despite the injury, he notices flaws in Sukuna's domain. Sukuna then uses his "Fuga" flames, intensifying the battle as it heads towards a climax.