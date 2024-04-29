One Piece Chapter 1114 Release Date, Expected Spoilers and More

In One Piece Chapter 1113, Dr. Vegapunk shares surprising news: the One Piece world might be sinking. This news is very important because it might change how everyone deals with the World Government. The Straw Hat Pirates, who are on Egghead Island, are about to face more danger, suggesting big battles might happen soon.

Unfortunately, There's a pause in the release of One Piece Chapter 1114 because the publisher is taking a break next week. This means fans will have to wait a little longer to see what happens next.

While we don't have any specific details or spoilers for Chapter 1114 yet, it's clear that important events are coming up. Read all the details and preview below.

One Piece Chapter 1114 Release Details

Manga One Piece Chapter 1114 is set to release on May 13, 2024 at 12 am JST. The release will correspond to different times across the globe, making it accessible to international audiences on Sunday, May 12, 2024, based on their time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 am, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 am, Sunday, May 12, 2024

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Philippine Standard Time (PST): 11 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Monday, May 13, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Monday, May 13, 2024

Where to Read

Fans looking to read One Piece Chapter 1114 can find it on several official platforms. It's available on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Viz Media and MANGA Plus both offer the first and latest three chapters for free, which is great for anyone needing to catch up on the series. For more thorough access, including the entire One Piece series and other manga titles, the Shonen Jump+ app offers a subscription service that gives full access to their complete manga catalog.

One Piece Chapter 1113 Recap

One Piece Chapter 1113 opens with a startling discovery by Mars in the Punk Records: a huge, severed brain and head of Dr. Vegapunk that is oddly still growing hair. Mars begins to question if Dr. Vegapunk is still alive after spotting a fake Transmission Transponder Snail. This leads to a worldwide broadcast of Dr. Vegapunk's message, catching the attention of listeners globally, including the Gorosei, to whom Mars urgently reports his findings.

In another part of the story, Sanji makes a timely arrival to rescue Bonney’s group, deflecting an attack from Saint Nusjuro. Just in time, Bonney, along with Oimo and Kashii, step in to save Sanji. The scene shifts to various characters around the world, such as Caesar Clown, Vinsmoke Judge, and Big News Morgan, reacting to the shocking news of Dr. Vegapunk's death, which he himself confirms in his message.

Meanwhile, Saint Saturn confronts Nami's group, targeting Nico Robin, who is frozen in fear, haunted by memories of Saturn's voice from the Oharan genocide. As Saturn launches his attack, Nami and the others rally to protect Robin, managing to hold off Saturn, at least temporarily. The chapter concludes with Dr. Vegapunk ominously declaring that the world will eventually sink into the sea, leaving the full explanation for upcoming chapters.

One Piece chapter 1114 Plot Prediction

The story in One Piece Chapter 1114, is likely to focus Dr. Vegapunk, who is expected to elaborate on his ominous statement about the world sinking into the sea. He might discuss the underlying reasons or the events leading up to this dire prediction. A fascinating theory is that the One Piece world could be perched atop the "mountains" of a larger, hidden world, which might tie into the narrative of the Void Century and the Ancient Kingdom.

Moreover, Dr. Vegapunk could potentially unveil crucial details about Nerona Imu, the Gorosei, and their overarching objectives within the series' universe. This could deepen our understanding of the lore and stakes involved.

In terms of action, Chapter 1114 of One Piece will probably reconnect with the separate groups of the Straw Hat Pirates. An update on Jinbe, Zoro, and Luffy’s groups is anticipated, especially since they were missing from the previous chapter. The timing could be perfect for Zoro and Jinbe to arrive and assist Nami and others against Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

Meanwhile, Luffy, along with Dorry and Brogy, might confront Saint Shepherd Ju Peter and Saint Topman Warcury. Their heroic efforts could culminate in a dramatic escape aboard the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship, underlining a critical moment of alliance and strategy.

Contrastingly, Nami’s group might find themselves in a tougher spot, struggling to find a moment to escape. Mars could exacerbate their situation, tightening the noose around them. However, an unexpected intervention by the Iron Giant may offer them a fleeting chance to break free.

One Piece Chapter 1114 is set to close with a dramatic cliffhanger, potentially involving a crucial escape or another significant revelation from Dr. Vegapunk, which could set the stage for another suspenseful wait for the next chapter.

