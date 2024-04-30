Left Menu

Zakir Khan has this to say about 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare' season 3

Comedian Zakir Khan recently came up with the third season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare'.

30-04-2024
Zakir Khan has this to say about 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare' season 3
Comedian Zakir Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Comedian Zakir Khan recently came up with the third season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare'. Delving deep into his character of Ronny Pathak, Zakir shared, "If I had to describe Ronny's character in one line, it would be 'his intention is right, but his methods are wrong'. He tries to balance out these two things and his journey has revolved around the same since the past two seasons. In the latest season, viewers will see his defeat, betrayal, and how he comes out of it. I believe the transformation is what makes this season truly magical, and everyone will enjoy watching it."

He added, "I relate to Ronny's character, there are quite a few similarities between the real and reel personalities. I relate to his character on many levels, from his approach to tackling situations to his bond with his loved ones and how he is always ready to help others." The third part also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharmarma, Venus Singh, and Kumar Varun in pivotal roles. It is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

