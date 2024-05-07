Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A Minute With: producer Mike Gunton on working with naturalist David Attenborough

Veteran British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough turns 98 on May 8, but according to his longtime collaborator Mike Gunton, he has no plans to retire. Gunton, who is Creative Director of the Natural History Unit at the BBC, first met Attenborough in the 1980s working on animal behaviour show "The Trials of Life". The two have since made acclaimed programmes such as nature series "Planet Earth", wildlife show "Life" and "The Green Planet", about plants.

Disney's surprise streaming entertainment profit offset by weaker TV business

Walt Disney's surprise profit in its streaming entertainment division was eclipsed by a drop in its traditional TV business and weaker box office, sending its shares down 6% before the bell on Tuesday. Like other media companies, Disney has been trying to adapt to consumer migration from cable television to streaming entertainment, and had promised Wall Street that its streaming operation would become profitable by September.

Israel's Eurovision contestant Eden Golan hopes to 'unite by music'

Eden Golan, Israel's contender in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, hopes to unite people through her music when she performs this week in Malmo, Sweden, she said in an interview. The 68th version of the world's biggest song contest takes place as protests occur in many countries against Israel's military campaign in Gaza triggered by Hamas militants' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Soccer-Maradona's Golden Ball trophy goes to auction

Diego Maradona's Golden Ball trophy won for being named the best player at the 1986 World Cup will be auctioned in France in June, the Aguttes auction house said on Tuesday. This is the first Golden Ball to go for auction and while the value is still to be confirmed, the auction house expects it to fetch millions on June 6.

Exclusive-Disney and Comcast seek advisor to resolve Hulu valuation, sources say

Walt Disney and Comcast are seeking to hire a financial adviser to resolve a dispute over how to value the 33% stake in streaming platform Hulu that the former will acquire from the latter, according to people familiar with the matter. The move is in accordance with a deal the companies struck for Hulu last year. It is an action their contract foresees if JPMorgan Chase, which provided a fairness opinion on Hulu for Disney, and Morgan Stanley, which provided such an opinion for Comcast, are too far apart in their valuation assessments.

Factbox-When is Cannes Film Festival 2024 and what can we expect?

The Cannes Film Festival will bring together the industry's biggest luminaries in southern France next week to celebrate cinema, with Hollywood stars including George Lucas, Meryl Streep and Demi Moore expected to grace the red carpet. This year's festival is the 77th edition of the glitzy event on the French Riviera packed full of premieres, star-studded press conferences and glamorous parties.

Eurovision 2024 begins in Malmo with contestants' walk on 'Turquoise Carpet'

Eurovision 2024 began in the Swedish city of Malmo on Sunday when 37 contenders walked the "Turquoise Carpet" amid heightened security and calls for boycotts due to Israel's participation. The 68th version of the song contest, which is always billed as non-political, is taking place against the backdrop of the devastating Israeli military campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Grape-accented Zendaya leads garden-themed looks at Met Gala

Zendaya wore a dark blue gown adorned with grape clusters and Lana Del Rey donned a dramatic headpiece with tree branches, two of the eye-catching looks at this year's garden-themed Met Gala on Monday. Stars were told to dress in "Garden of Time" attire for the invite-only event, known for its A-list celebrities and extravagant outfits. Attendees walked a white and green carpet surrounded by lush foliage and white flowers up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Factbox-How to vote for your favourite in Eurovision 2024

The world's biggest live music event, Eurovision Song Contest, will take place in Sweden in the second week of May with 37 participating countries. Roughly 100,000 visitors from 89 countries are expected in host city Malmö during the week for the 68th edition of the competition.

Kevin Spacey overturns UK ruling in sex assault case over lawyers' mistake

Oscar-winning U.S. actor Kevin Spacey on Tuesday overturned a London court ruling which effectively found him liable for an alleged sexual assault on a British man, after his lawyers mistakenly failed to serve a defence to a civil lawsuit.

Spacey is being sued at London's High Court by a man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, who alleges that in 2008 he was sexually assaulted by the Hollywood star. The actor has denied the allegations.

