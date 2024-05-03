Left Menu

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:25 IST
Jang Ki Yong's Return: Portraying Fatherhood in 'The Atypical Family'
Image Credit: Jang Ki Yong | Instagram
After completing his military service, Jang Ki Yong is making a striking return to television with the new JTBC drama, The Atypical Family. The drama's press conference, held on May 2nd, featured Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Claudia Kim (aka Kim Soo Hyun), Park So Yi, and director Jo Hyun Tak.

In The Atypical Family, Jang Ki Yong takes on the role of Bok Gi Joo, a man grappling with depression who loses his supernatural ability to time travel. Unlike typical time-travel heroes, Bok Gi Joo can only revisit moments of happiness. His life takes a transformative turn when he encounters Do Da Hae, who brings change and challenge into his world.

Reflecting on his return to acting, Jang Ki Yong shared his enthusiasm for his first role post-service. He emphasized the unique charm of the hero family and the script's excitement. Portraying a father wasn't easy, but he embraced the challenge, focusing on embodying Bok Gi Joo rather than just a paternal figure.

Jang Ki Yong's preparation process involved extensive script readings, discussions with the director, and numerous rehearsals. Despite the challenges, he found the experience fulfilling, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the scenes.

Excited about working with Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong praised their on-screen chemistry, which balances sweet and poignant moments. Their partnership, characterized by mutual reliance and synergy, added depth to the filming process.

The Atypical Family promises an intriguing blend of fantasy and romance, centered around a protagonist with unique abilities and his fateful encounter. The drama is set to premiere on the 4th at 10:30 PM KST, offering viewers a captivating narrative and compelling performances.

