Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 04-05-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 11:03 IST
‘Missing Crown Prince’ Revives Historical Drama with Modern Twists
In the latest K-drama offering, Missing Crown Prince, viewers are transported back to the Joseon era, but with a contemporary twist on the old practice of bossam—kidnapping individuals for marriage. This sequel to the 2021 drama Bossam: Steal the Fate introduces a unique storyline where the crown prince himself becomes the unexpected target of a bossam.

Set years after a palace coup, Crown Prince Geon, portrayed by Suho, is often seen slipping out of the palace, much to the displeasure of the royal court. His adventures outside the palace walls take a dramatic turn when he becomes inadvertently involved in a bossam—kidnapped and spending a night bound and blindfolded with a woman he does not know. After a daring escape with the aid of a palace maid, Geon safely returns to his royal duties, unaware of the future complications this night will cause.

As the plot unfolds, Queen Dowager Min, a figure of controversy and power within the palace, orchestrates a series of events to discredit and ultimately dispose of Geon. Amidst her schemes, the woman who orchestrated Geon's bossam, Myung Yoon—the sole daughter of a royal physician destined to become the crown princess due to an old prophecy—emerges as a key character. Myung Yoon, portrayed by Hong Ye Ji, is determined to escape the fate of marriage and seeks her freedom, creating a poignant contrast with her destined role as Geon's partner.

The relationship between Geon and Myung Yoon, initially based on mistaken identities and forced circumstances, evolves as they begin a journey together, navigating threats and the challenge of unrecognized feelings. The storyline effectively combines elements of romance, intrigue, and political drama, capturing the essence of historical narratives while engaging a modern audience.

Queen Dowager Min, the antagonist of the series, is portrayed as a complex character who, despite her initially kind demeanor, reveals a cunning and ruthless side as she manipulates the palace dynamics to her advantage. Her actions reflect the challenges faced by historical women in navigating the male-dominated hierarchy of the time, adding depth to the drama's exploration of power and gender.

As Missing Crown Prince progresses, the focus shifts more towards the evolving relationship between Geon and Myung Yoon, moving away from the political intrigues that dominated the earlier episodes. The series, planned for 20 episodes, promises to delve deeper into their accidental partnership, exploring themes of love, freedom, and destiny in the face of overwhelming odds.

With its blend of historical setting and contemporary storytelling, Missing Crown Prince is set to captivate audiences, offering a fresh take on the traditional bossam narrative and its implications in a modern dramatic context. The performances of Suho and Hong Ye Ji are particularly noted for their chemistry and depth, holding promise for the remaining episodes of the series.

