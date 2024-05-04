Left Menu

‘Goodbye Earth’ Director Kim Jin Min Praises Yoo Ah In’s Casting

‘Goodbye Earth’ Director Kim Jin Min Praises Yoo Ah In’s Casting
In a recent interview with SPOTV News, 'Goodbye Earth' director Kim Jin Min shared insights into his casting decisions for the upcoming Netflix series, particularly the choice of Yoo Ah In for the role of Yoon Sang. The series, which explores the chaos of an impending apocalypse, casts Yoo Ah In as the boyfriend of Jin Se Kyung, played by Ahn Eun Jin.

Kim stated, "Ahn Eun Jin and Yoo Ah In are both managed by the same talent agency, which contributed to the decision, as I believed their pre-existing rapport would translate into genuine on-screen chemistry." He further emphasized the compatibility of the actors: "Having previously worked with Yoo Ah In on 'Secret Affair,' I was confident in his commitment to the new role."

Despite recent controversies surrounding Yoo Ah In, including charges of illegal drug use after filming concluded, Kim praised the actor's professional approach and contribution to the series. "Yoo Ah In's interpretation of his role brought a unique depth to his character, setting a high bar for his co-stars," Kim remarked.

Kim concluded with strong approval of his casting choice, "It was essential to have actors who could bring authenticity to their roles, especially in a series dealing with intense themes like an impending apocalypse. Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin have both met these expectations spectacularly."

'Goodbye Earth' focuses on the lives of individuals as they navigate their existence with the knowledge that an asteroid might collide with Earth in just 200 days. The series is set to release on Netflix later this year.

